Taiwanese actress Serina Liu suffering from brain hemorrhage while waiting for heart transplant

Taiwanese actress Serena Liu now suffering from brain hemorrhage while waiting for a heart transplant. — Picture via Instagram/serenachenliu

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — When it rains it pours for Taiwanese actress Serina Liu.

Just three weeks after undergoing an open heart surgery and put on the waiting list for a heart transplant, the 44-year-old is now facing cerebral hemorrhage.

Liu was diagnosed with the condition yesterday afternoon and an immediate craniotomy procedure has been conducted to help with Liu's condition, according to Sin Chew Daily.

It is not immediately known what is the Rise of the Tang Empire actress's situation at the moment, however her husband in Taiwanese singer Shin Lung took to social media to urge fans to pray for his wife.

“I am willing to exchange my life with Liu as our four-year-old daughter can live without her father but not without her mother,” he shared on Facebook.

Shin said there would be tears in Liu's eyes whenever he plays a recording of their daughter's voice wishing her mother to get well soon.

“I sing to her ears every day, console her, encourage her,” he said, adding that he was afraid of losing Liu.

“Everyday when I go home, I hope that it is Liu who opens the door to greet me.”