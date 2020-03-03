Malaysian songbird Siti Nurhaliza, other celebrities pen tributes for Dr M and wife

Malaysian songbird Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza has penned a poem for former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on his official Instagram account following the nonagenarian stepping down as the premier. ― Picture via Instagram/ctdk

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 ― Malaysian celebrities joined the people to wish former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad well following the swearing in of new Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

They commented on Dr Mahathir's official Instagram account chedetofficial where a video showing him being hugged by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali upon his return from a press conference at Yayasan Al-Bukhary.

Topping the list of comments was songbird Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, who penned a heartfelt poem for the nonagenarian.

The poem was also dedicated to Dr Siti Hasmah.

The singer's post had since received 14,977 reactions.

Besides Siti, Alif Satar, Naim Daniel, Uyaina Arshad, Scha Alyahya, Nad Zainal, Daiyan Trisha, Abby Abadi, Sharnaaz Ahmad and Erra Fazira also expressed their gratitude, love and thanks to Dr Mahathir.