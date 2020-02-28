Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong turns down second season of food show after putting on weight

Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong has declined to continue hosting a show on food after he put on weight from shooting the first season. ― Picture via Facebook/ Anthony Perry

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― After putting on weight from filming Viu TV’s food programme What the Food, Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong has declined to shoot the second season.

Wong said as a result from filming the show, he could not bend over to tie his shoelaces.

“If I continue to film a second season at other places, I am afraid people may not recognise me (due to the weight gain),” Hong Kong daily Ming Pao reported Wong as saying.

Wong added that he had to go on diet for six months as a result from shooting the first season.

Joining him in the show, which will screen its final episode today, is Wong's good friend Ricky Cheung, who is also a celebrity chef.

Cheung said he enjoyed filming the show, which took them to Italy to learn how to make pizzas from scratch apart from tasting different kinds of Italian food.

Wong said the food that he enjoyed the most during filming What the Food in Italy was the sturgeon spaghetti, describing the chef who whipped up the dish as “kitchen god”.