Actress Emma Maembong weds pilot in private ceremony this morning

Emma and Shazli first met in 2017 at the actress Uqasha Senrose’s birthday party. — Picture from Instagram/Ezuwan Ismail

PETALING JAYA, Feb 20 — Actress Emma Maembong is officially married.

The 27-year-old actress and model whose real name is Fatimah Rohani Ismail wedded pilot Muhammad Shazli Azhar, 32, at around 11.50am in a private ceremony in Damansara Heights today.

The intimate ceremony was attended by 300 guests.

With only one go or ‘sekali lafaz’, the couple were pronounced husband and wife by the Marriage, Divorce and Consultation, Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department’s assistant registrar Mohammad Akmal Abdul Aziz with Emma’s father Ismail serving as the wali (person who can give away a bride in Muslim marriages).

The Kau Yang Terindah star received a dowry of RM2,000 and a Quran from her husband.

“Thank God, my dreams, intentions and wishes which I have kept for so long have come true.

“The wedding date (20.02.2020) is also wonderful so why wouldn’t we immortalise it as our happy day.

“Even though everything happened really fast, I believe there’s a reason that we were brought together as husband and wife,” Emma told Astro Awani.

Emma looked stunning in a white Ezuwan Ismail creation which the designer shared on his social media platform.

She made headlines last year after deciding to remove the tudung five years after donning the religious headscarf which subjected her to intense social media scrutiny.

In a separate incident, the actress also came under fire over an image which showed her posing intimately with a friend, Syed Abdullah Syed Abdul Rahman, who happens to be the brother of Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Emma and her new husband first met in 2017 at Uqasha Senrose’s birthday party and struck up a friendship and have only been seeing each other less than a year before deciding on their nuptials.

“In fact, a day after we met, he sent me a message on Instagram but I only read it in 2018.

“At the time, we exchanged regular messages and also talked about cats,” she said.

Then on July 15 last year, Emma and the pilot reconnected on Instagram but this, he was serious about getting her phone number.

They began dating a week later.

Emma, who is born to a British mother and a Malay father said Shazli’s persistence and personality won her over.

Shazli on the other hand, said his new bride was not only beautiful but works very hard.

“She has a good heart. She knows what she wants in her life, besides putting her family first, she’s very steadfast when it comes to decision-making.

“And she’s the type who has a lot of friends but she chooses the ones who can be close to her,” Shazli said.

The newlyweds will be hosting a reception next month at Putrajaya.