HK celebrity Nicholas Tse shuts down cookie stores due to weak market conditions, sells it online

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Versatile Hong Kong celebrity Nicholas Tse’s cookies will only be available for sale online after he decided to close down the shop and pop-up stores selling the confection.

Quoting a representative of Tse’s company, identified only as Wendy, Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News reported that the decision to close down the physical shop and stores was made due to market conditions.

“Actually, we stopped operating the flagship store on December 31 while we stopped operating the pop-up stores in January and February after the lease ended.”

“However, the cookies are still available for sale online. It is our long-term plan to have shops to sell our products. Just that the date to have the shops is not definite yet,” Wendy added.

The flagship store was located in Central Hong Kong while the pop-up stores were situated at Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon and Hong Kong airport.

The Central Hong Kong flagship store was one of the must-go places to check in and take photos for social media.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, many businesses have suffered losses with some downsizing or even closing down. Recently, Chinese singer and songwriter Hins Cheung temporarily closed down his pastry shop.

In a post on social media, the management of the shop in Hong Kong said it would be closed from February 10 until further notice.