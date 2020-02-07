Chinese artistes led by Jackie Chan rally national unity, pay tribute in song amid coronavirus oubreak (VIDEO)

Jackie Chan leads the way in using star power to rally support. — Photo via Facebook/jackie

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Artistes from mainland China and Hong Kong are flexing their star power in song as the coronavirus continues to spread around the globe.

Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan leads Chinese artists in song with Believe Love Will Triumph.

The minute and 34 seconds long song includes the likes of Mandopop singer Wang Leehom and Huang Xiaoming.

Calling for national unity and strength, the production also pays tribute to the healthcare personnel working through the emergency.

Meanwhile, Chan joined actor Donnie Yen and 50 other celebrities to send out hope to the people of Wuhan from where the coronavirus originated from, in a song entitled Wuhan, Are You Okay?

The star-studded ensemble includes mainland Chinese artistes Chang Shilei, Doudou, Li Xian, and Wuhan-born Zhu Yilong, Yen joined by some of the biggest names in the Chinese entertainment industry such as Li Bingbing, Zhao Wei, Zhou Xun, Alan Tam, Jackie Chan, Nicholas Tse and Jay Chou.

Chan has also offered a reward of one million yuan (RM591,391) for the development of an antidote.

Chinese singer-songwriter G.E.M also paid a personal tribute in a self-penned titled Angels to honour an unidentified man, who left boxes of surgical masks at a police station and ran away before the policemen could thank him.

In the caption, she wrote that the news had touched her deeply.