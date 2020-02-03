Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou and wife praised for donations given to fight novel coronavirus

Mandopop star Jay Chou and his wife, actress-model Hannah Quinlivan, have won praises from internet users for helping in the fight against 2019 novel coronavirus. — Picture via Instagram/ jaychou

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Mandopop star Jay Chou and his wife, actress-model Hannah Quinlivan, have won praises from internet users for donating 3 million Chinese yuan (RM1.75 million) to help in the fight against the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The China Times reported that the couple’s donation was announced by the Hubei Charity Federation, one of the government-designated donation recipients.

The daily noted that internet users praised the couple for “radiating positive energy” and for doing good work quietly.

“Jay constantly keeps abreast with the latest social issues. Previously, during the Hualian earthquake, he donated $2 million Taiwanese dollar (about RM270,000) to the Hualien County Social Assistance Account.”

“This year, the couple another donated NT$2 million to the Huashan Foundation in conjunction with Chinese New Year to prepare wishes for the elders,” added the daily.

The couple also donated to the China Trust Charity Foundation to support disadvantaged children in rural areas.

China has halted travel from the city, the capital of Hubei province, as it tries to stop the spread of the virus.

The virus outbreak, which began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, has spread throughout China and across the world ― with cases confirmed in around a dozen countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal, United States, Australia and Germany.