First look at ‘Minions: The Rise of Super Gru’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Minions: The Rise of Super Gru’.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 — Illumination and Universal Pictures have released the first footage for highly anticipated upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru, the sequel to 2015’s Minions which was a spin-off from Despicable Me.

Our favourite titular yellow henchmen return and as the title suggests, it sees them meeting their leader in the form of a young Gru. Lending their voice talents to the film are Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Russell Brand, Kevin Hart, Margot Robbie and Dave Bautista among others.

Not much is known at this point of the synopsis of the movie besides this: “This summer, from the biggest animated franchise in history and global cultural phenomenon, comes the untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain, in Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Minions: The Rise of Gru is set for release here on June 11.