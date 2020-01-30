Netflix commissions a new spy series, 'In From the Cold'

Margarita Levieva is best known for her roles in the series 'The Deuce' and the ABC drama 'Revenge.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — Actress Margarita Levieva will play the lead role in a new spy series commissioned for the American streaming platform, reports Deadline. Eight episodes have already been ordered by Netflix, which has not yet revealed a release date.

The first season of In From the Cold, a spy series with a supernatural touch, will comprise eight episodes. Shooting is scheduled to begin next March in Madrid. Russian-American actress Margarita Leviera (The Deuce) has landed the lead role.

She will play an American single mother whose past catches up with her when she is contacted by the CIA while on vacation in Europe with her daughter. The young mother has to deal with her buried past as a former Russian spy who received special KGB training, giving her special abilities. After several suspicious murders suggesting that another person with the exact same skills is currently targeting innocent people, the young mother decides to take action to stop the murderer before he or she threatens the life she has created.

For the moment, no release date has been disclosed by Netflix, which will distribute the series on its platform. The rest of the cast has not yet been announced.

Little known to the general public, Margarita Levieva played a regular role in the series Revenge with Emily VanCamp, from 2011 to 2015 on ABC. She then joined the cast of the series Allegiance, released on NBC in 2015. At the same time, she played a recurring character in the Blacklist, also on NBC. In 2017, she returned to small screens alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal in HBO's The Deuce. — AFP-Relaxnews