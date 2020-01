US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish accepts the award for best Best New Artist during the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2020. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 — Goth-inspired pop innovator Billie Eilish nabbed the Grammy for Best New Artist today, beating out stiff competition from viral hitmaker Lil Nas X and the year’s most-nominated artist Lizzo.

The 18-year-old Eilish soared to mainstream stardom over the past year, having won a fervent online following for her in-your-face pop sound that can get a little creepy, with haunting melodies and heavy bass. — AFP