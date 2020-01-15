Malaysian singer Fish Leong to hold 37 concerts in China after recent divorce

Malaysian singer Fish Leong is keeping herself busy this year with 37 concert dates in China that is expected to earn her a cool RM35 million. — Photo via Instagram/ fishleong616

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Malaysian Mandopop queen Fish Leong will open her China tour in Shanghai, China on Valentine’s Day.

Taiwanese media Mirror Media reported that the 41-year-old will be performing at 37 stops including Guangzhou, Fuzhou, Suzhou, Taiyuan, Hefei and Xi’an.

“She is expected to earn NT$250 million (RM35 million) from her appearances,” the weekly reported, adding that despite being a divorcee, Leong has proven that she is still a crowd puller.

It had previously been reported that Leong said she would use work to fill up her time following her divorce from wine merchant Tony Chao.

According to Mirror Media, Leong had also reduced her engagements in the entertainment industry to focus on her family besides taking care of her five-year-old son Anderson.

“Last February, Leong and Chao celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in Maldives but soon after, news leaked that their marriage was on the rocks,” the daily reported, adding that there were rumours of Chao cheating on Leong.

Chao had brushed off the report then and said it was common for couples to have arguments but Leong later admitted during an event in September that her marriage to Chao had ended.

Following the break-up, Leong sought psychiatric help to overcome her heartbreak.