Famous Lefthanded drummer Man Dayak’s legacy lives through son

Mohd Nur Hafiz Abd Rahman, Lefthanded Drummer/ Man Dayak’s Son at the Lefthanded x Seruan x Ramli Sarip Singapore Concert press conference. — Pix by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — He used to attend his father’s performances from when he was 16 years old.

And now nine years later, Mohammad Nur Hafiz Abdul Rahman is the replacement drummer in his father’s band, Lefthanded.

He’s filling the place left by his father, the late Abdul Rahman Othman, also known as Man Dayak, who died in March 2016 due to a heart attack.

Hafiz said he felt that while he was grateful for the chance given to him by the rest of the band, he felt the full weight of the responsibility.

“I feel like it is a big task to replace my late father although, I am still grateful that Man Kidal offered me the role,” he said during a press conference to announce the band’s “Seruan” concert in Singapore on March 7.

Hafiz plays about three to five songs per show.

According to singer Datuk Ramli Sarip, Hafiz, the relationship of Hafiz and his father reminded him of the one that Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham has with his son.

Bonham also takes his son to watch his shows.

“I like his tone, what he has now is a feeling that could groove up the scene, the strokes and the energy is amazing,” added Ramli. Hafiz skills and style sounds just like his late father according to Man Kidal.

Lefthanded guitarist, Rahman Mahmood or also known as Man Kidal said Hafiz played like his late father although he was still new to the scene.

“Even though he is still developing, I can see his will, his ability to commit the songs to memory and most importantly, I can see his spirit,” he said.

“It really feels like his late father is there. He is the right choice to replace him.”