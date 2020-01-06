Thai cafe closes after owner tries to sell off toilet seat, cutlery used by Blackpink’s Lisa for up to RM12,300

The cafe owner has been accused of sexual harassment by Blackpink fans after he made several lewd comments online about Lisa. — Picture via Instagram/lalalalisa_m

PETALING JAYA, Jan 6 — Fans of K-pop group Blackpink were outraged after a Thai cafe owner tried to get rich by selling items reportedly used by member Lisa.

The 22-year-old, who was born in Thailand, recently did a photoshoot at the retro-themed MQQN Cafe in Bangkok and shared the pictures with her 28.1 million followers on Instagram.

Prompted by the cafe’s newfound visibility, owner Masse Jacop began auctioning items on Facebook including a sofa, cutlery, and even a toilet seat that he claimed the Kill This Love singer had used.

Masse claimed that some of the objects fetched bids of up to 100,000 baht (RM12,300) and entertained obscene comments from social media users who referenced the star’s body parts and pubic hair.

One Facebook user went as far as to ask if he could pay to sniff the sofa that Lisa had sat on.

“It’ll be 1000 baht (RM136), but 100 baht for friends,” Masse wrote in a reply.

The derogatory comments sparked anger amongst Blackpink fans, known as Blinks, who reacted with a vengeance by collectively slamming Masse online.

blinks, the owner of the MQQN cafe in which lisa had her photoshoot sexually objectified her on facebook. this is beyond unacceptable and that pervert must be punished. this is why men are trash #มูนคาเฟ่ชั้นต่ํา pic.twitter.com/MiH0bagZq6 — 𝙢𝙖𝙮° ◡̈ (@LlLIBOT) January 2, 2020

1.intentionally left lisa's utensils & glass unwashed



2.put it up for auction w the seat & toilet seat she sat on & napkin she used after eating



3.talked about looking for (genitalia) hairs on the toilet seat to buy land



..& he said it's not harassment?#มูนคาเฟ่ชั้นต่ํา — ☆ (@estrellalalisa) January 2, 2020

Masse quickly apologised to Lisa in a Facebook post but his words failed to appease the growing mob of Blinks who accused him of sexually harassing Lisa and urged Blackpink’s label YG Entertainment to take action.

He was eventually forced to pull down the shutters on the cafe indefinitely.

Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manoban, is the most-followed K-pop idol on Instagram and is one of Thailand’s most popular celebrities.

She debuted with Blackpink in 2016 with fellow members Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé.