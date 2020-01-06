Preacher Da’i Farhan and ex-wife welcome second child

Nik Farhan welcomed his baby boy yesterday. — Picture via Instagram/farhanmutawwif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Celebrity preacher Nik Ahmad Farhan Nik Mohamad and ex-wife, Fatin Nurul Ain Mat Aris welcomed their second child yesterday.

In an Instagram posting from Nik Farhan yesterday, he welcomed his newborn son and expressed his gratitude towards his ex-wife.

“Praise be to Allah and welcome to the world prince Walid.”

“Thank you Ummi, may Allah bless you.”

Fatin announced her newborn to the public via Facebook. — Picture via Facebook/Fnama Fatin

Fatin too shared a picture of their newborn baby boy on Facebook.

“Praise be to Allah, a beautiful blessing from the One and Only. Ummi’s little khalifa is born,” she said in the post.

Nik Farhan previously made headlines for taking on a second wife, a single mum of eight in Mecca and then divorcing Fatin who was pregnant with their second child.

The winner of TV3’s religious reality TV programme Da’i had divorced his first wife via a voice note on Whatsapp December last year which sparked outrage on social media.