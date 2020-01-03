K-Pop girl group Twice member Nayeon’s alleged German stalker posts account of incident on Youtube (VIDEO)

Twice's Nayeon is under police protection after a fan tried to bother her during a recent flight. — Photo via Instagram/ twicenayeon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The alleged German stalker who took the same flight as Nayeon of K-pop group Twice has posted his explanation of what transpired that led to him being manhandled by the group's managers.

In the recording lasting more than 14 minutes that was also shared on his Twitter account, @YoshTG, he used an illustration to identify the seating arrangements in the business class cabin.

Also known as Josh1994 on Youtube, the fan claimed that he was unsure whether the girls would be on the flight.

“Some people on Twitter told me and I took a gamble,” he said.

Here is what happened during the Fligtht + some Updates https://t.co/ns2Xgw1F88 — Josh1994 (@YoshTG) January 2, 2020

Josh said it was during mid flight that he took out his letters and walked towards where Nayeon was seated and asked her to read his letters.

“Both managers especially this one here rushed to me and jumped on me and really attacked me. The other grabbed me as well. They really physically attacked me.”

Josh further claimed that Nayeon, who was seated next to Jeongyeon, pretended to sleep during the commotion.

Reiterating that he was not a stalker, Josh said he would stop if Nayeon asked him to return to Germany, in expressing his disappointment at the pop idol for not speaking up for him.

“She could have protected me,” he lamented.

His latest stunt, however, did not go down well with Nayeon's fans with Courtney Vose tweeting that Josh's action was making it difficult for Twice's fans.

“You are making it harder for us. Especially the international fans who would like to meet their idols.

“But, this situation you kept going above it. I don't like that. Nayeon is happy with Twice and being in JYP Entertainment.”

Another Twitter user nikzef wrote that Josh may not realise that he was publishing all his stalking to the public.

“All of this can be used against him in court that is serious jail time and ban from Korea or Japan.”

The group's agency JYP Entertainment had reportedly said that Nayeon was now under police protection after a German man tried to bother her several times during a flight.