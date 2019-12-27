What do PU Abu, J. Lo and Jeff Bezos have in common? They all split publicly from their partners this decade

Religious preacher PU Abu (left) made headlines at home with not one but two divorces this year, while power couple Brangelina shook up Hollywood with their split in 2016. — Picture from Instagram/puabu.official and AFP

PETALING JAYA, Dec 27 — If the past decade in show business has taught us anything, it’s that love doesn’t always last forever.

The statement rings true for many celebrity couples both at home and abroad who saw their relationships come to an end in the 2010s.

Here are some of the most famous splits that you might recognise from recent years.

PU Abu and Ain Afini

Ain (right) had refused to grant PU Abu’s wish to take on a second wife. — Picture from Instagram/puabu.official and Instagram/ainafini_

Pencetus Ummah (PU) Abu found himself becoming one of the most hated public figures overnight when his wife Ain Afini Latif revealed in April this year that the celebrity preacher had dumped her while she was seven months pregnant.

Ain said cracks in their marriage started to appear when PU Abu, whose real name is Mohammad Abu Sufyan Mohd Mokhtar Rozaidi, expressed his desire to marry a second wife.

PU Abu’s second marriage to Hana Azraa broke down in a similar fashion when they divorced in July shortly after she hinted at being pregnant with his child.

Datuk A. Aida and Ariff Aziz

The 19-year age gap between the couple stunned social media users when they first went public with their relationship. — Picture from Instagram/a_aidaproduction and Instagram/ariffaziz7

Renowned Malaysian TV producer Datuk A. Aida parted ways with ex-husband Ariff Aziz in April this year after nine months of marriage.

Despite the split being her fourth divorce, the 49-year-old said she had no regrets and that she had already learned what she needed to from the short-lived relationship.

In an Instagram Story, Ariff said the thought of patching things up with A. Aida made him want to “throw up”.

Bella Astillah and Aliff Aziz

The couple finally divorced in May following a string of scandals. — Picture from Instagram/bellaastillah

Aliff Aziz and Bella Astillah ignited one of the most controversial celebrity scandals of 2019 when Bella publicly exposed Aliff’s cheating ways on Instagram.

The couple’s marriage had been constantly rocked by Aliff’s indiscretions over the years, including when he was caught fooling around with actress Afifah Nasir in 2017.

The Singaporean singer was also secretly filmed cosying up to actress Oktavia Monrose in a nightclub earlier this year.

Bella managed to reconcile with Aliff but ended the marriage shortly after intimate, topless selfies of the 28-year-old with an underage girl went viral in May.

Vanidah Imran and Rashidi Ishak

The couple parted on good terms after nearly two decades of marriage. — Picture from Instagram/vanidah_imran and Instagram/rashidi_ishak

Actors Vanidah Imran and Rashidi Ishak initially chose to keep mum about their August 2018 divorce as they both felt it was too personal to share with the public.

Rashidi then broke the silence and clarified their marital status in an Instagram post in March this year.

However, the couple, who married in 2000 and have two teenage children together, both agreed that their reasons for splitting up should be kept private.

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos

The hefty divorce settlement has made MacKenzie the third richest woman in the world. — Reuters pic

Amazon chief executive officer Jeff Bezos and then-wife MacKenzie made jaws drop with their pricey divorce settlement after they decided to part ways in January 2019.

American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers president Peter Walzer was quoted by Bloomberg saying it was the “Godzilla of all divorces” and MacKenzie received a 4 per cent stake in Amazon (equivalent to about RM157.13 billion) as part of her agreement with Jeff.

Jeff, who holds the title of world’s wealthiest man, is currently dating news anchor Lauren Sanchez and the pair have been photographed enjoying luxe holidays to Italy and the Caribbean.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The couple denied allegations of having an affair that triggered the break-up between Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in 2005. — AFP pic

Known as one of Hollywood’s most prominent power couples, actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie decided to call it quits in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple first fell in love while co-starring in the action-comedy Mr and Mrs Smith in 2005 and were nicknamed Brangelina by the media.

They tied the knot in 2014 after nine years of courtship and have six children together.

Cecilia Cheung and Nicholas Tse

Cheung and Tse have two sons together. — Picture from Instagram/cecilia_pakchi_cheung and Miera Zulyana

Hong Kong entertainment’s darling duo Cecilia Cheung and Nicholas Tse filed for divorce in 2011 following a rocky marriage of five years.

Their relationship was plagued with several hardships including an explicit photos scandal involving Cheung and singer Edison Chen.

Tse reignited drama when he confessed earlier this year that he had secretly been in love with Mandopop star Faye Wong for 20 years, a statement that reportedly did not go down well with his 12-year-old son Lucas.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Rumours that the marriage was merely a publicity stunt to promote the Kardashians’ reality show were rife but no substantial evidence was found. — Picture from Instagram/kimkardashian and Instagram/krishumphries

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and basketball player Kris Humphries cooked up a media storm when they decided to pull the plug on their marriage after just 72 days of marital union in 2011.

The couple had spent US$20 million (RM82.6 million) on a fairy-tale wedding in California in August that year but eventually split up due to “irreconcilable differences”.

The divorce was finalised in 2013 and Kardashian has since moved on to romance Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West, with whom she has four children.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

Lopez has spoken candidly about the mental struggles she faced after her divorce with Anthony. — AFP pic

Pop star Jennifer Lopez told W magazine that it was “not easy to find forgiveness” after her marriage to singer Marc Anthony crumbled in 2011.

She added that although their union “wasn’t the dream that (she) had hoped for”, she forced herself to rise above her feelings for the sake of their son and daughter.

Lopez is now engaged to baseball player Alex Rodriguez, though she and rapper Drake had a brief fling in 2016.

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore

Rumours were rife that Kutcher (right) was having an affair towards the end of his marriage to Moore. — AFP pics

Another Hollywood “It Couple” in the early 2000s, film stars Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore got hitched in 2005 after two years of courtship.

Their marriage was sadly marked by a miscarriage in 2007 when Moore lost their baby six months into the pregnancy.

They separated in 2011 following months of speculation surrounding their marriage, including allegations that Kutcher had cheated during the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary.