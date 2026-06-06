KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Unifi TV has secured the rights to broadcast all 104 matches of the 2026 Fifa World Cup live in Malaysia, offering football fans comprehensive tournament coverage across three dedicated channels at less than RM1 per match.

Telekom Malaysia Bhd said the high-definition (HD) coverage would be available to both Unifi TV subscribers and non-subscribers, enabling fans nationwide to follow the tournament from any location and on multiple devices.

The full-season pass is priced at RM60, while existing Unifi TV subscribers are eligible for a special rate of RM50 to access all matches from June 11 to July 19.

“New customers can qualify for the discounted offer by subscribing to a Unifi TV package from as low as RM12 per month,” TM said in a statement today.

The Fifa World Cup 2026 season pass also includes access to more than 70 premium Unifi TV channels, including HBO, Cinemax, AXN, beIN SPORTS, SPOTV and tvN Movies, from June 11 to July 10.

TM said football fans seeking greater flexibility could opt for a daily pass priced at RM20 beginning June 12.

The company said viewers would be able to watch matches live in HD and access highlights, full-match replays and related content across smart televisions, mobile phones, tablets and web browsers.

TM Chief Business and Consumer Officer Anand Vijayan said the offering reflects Unifi TV’s continued commitment to bringing large-scale live content to Malaysians while strengthening its position as a leading digital platform for sports and entertainment.

“As one of the world’s most anticipated sporting events, the Fifa World Cup 2026 deserves a viewing experience that is accessible, seamless and immersive,” he said.

Interested customers can subscribe via the Fifa World Cup 2026 page on Unifi’s website, while existing subscribers may also purchase passes through the MyUnifi app, Unifi Self-Care Portal or Unifi TV 2.0 app.

The 2026 Fifa World Cup will be co-hosted by United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, with the opening match to be held in Mexico City while the final in New Jersey. — Bernama