Megan Thee Stallion and Normani tease new collaboration for ‘Birds of Prey’

Megan Thee Stallion and Normani have recorded the duet ‘Diamond’ for the soundtrack for ‘Birds of Prey’, notably featuring Margot Robbie. ― Picture courtesy of The Estallion/Instagram via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Dec 20 ― The chart-toppers will join creative forces for the forthcoming soundtrack for Birds of Prey, the female-led sequel to Suicide Squad.

Although the Cathy Yan-directed superhero film will arrive in February 2020, fans of the DC universe might be getting a taste of the soundtrack sooner.

Stallion recently hinted that she teamed with fellow hitmaker Normani for the project, sharing on social media several pictures of them filming the accompanying visual for the song.

As HotNewHipHop pointed out, songwriter Kameron Glasper revealed on his Instagram Story that he penned the forthcoming duet, entitled Diamond, with Tayla Parks.

Parks has previously worked with Normani on the Khalid-assisted Love Lies, which appeared on the soundtrack for the teen drama Love, Simon.

Glasper also announced that Diamond will serve as the lead single for the Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) soundtrack, without revealing when the song will be released.

Stallion and Normani are not the only chart-toppers who will contribute to the forthcoming LP.

Doja Cat recently confirmed on Instagram her involvement in the project, for which she recorded Boss B**ch.

Birds of Prey, which has reportedly been given a R-rating for “for strong violence and language throughout, and some sexual and drug material,” will give Australian actress Margot Robbie another chance at playing Harley Quinn.

The upcoming film will follow a heartbroken Harley Quinn as she embarks on a mission to protect young Cassandra Cain (portrayed by Ella Jay Basco) from Gotham’s most feared crime lord, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Birds of Prey will also feature Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina and Ali Wong. ― AFP-Relaxnews