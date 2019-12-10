S. Korean singer-songwriter Kang Daniel’s fans donate RM43,000 to organisation for terminally ill children

Kang Daniel's fans continue their philanthropy in their idol's name. ― Picture via Instagram/daniel.k.here

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― Fans of South Korean singer and songwriter Kang Daniel donated 12.1 million Korean won (about RM43,000) to the Korea Association for Children with Terminal Diseases in conjunction with his 23rd birthday today.

In a letter to the association, the fans said it was only a small amount of money, “but we hope the children affected can be cured and will be able to run around dreaming of their future,” reported Korean pop culture site Allkpop.

The association said the money would be used for the affected children with the goal of helping them make full recovery for a chance for a successful future.

And it’s not a first for the fandom to donate to donate to charitable organisations in Kang's name.

Last year, they also raised money for Korea's Social Welfare Society, Unicef, Korean Children's Vaccination Foundation, as well as their idol's former middle school Shinsung Junior High School.

Kang is currently on a break from the entertainment industry to recover from depression and panic disorder and undergoing treatment with psychotherapy and medication.