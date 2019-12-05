Television producers to allow South Korean actor Cha In-ha’s scenes in television series to go on

Cha In-ha's scenes in ‘Love with Flaws’ will not be edited. — Photo via Instagram/ chainha_715

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Korean actor Cha In-ha’s scenes in television series Love with Flaws will not be removed despite his untimely death.

K-pop culture website Soompi reported that the scenes will be aired as planned on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

In a statement, the producers said this was to respect the wishes of Cha’s family.

“Respecting the wishes of Cha In-ha’s family for the broadcast to continue normally, MBC’s Love with Flaws production team would like to announce our decision to broadcast the drama as planned without any special editing.”

Expressing their grief on Cha’s sudden passing, they said Cha had worked passionately during filming.

“We will remember the efforts of Cha In-ha, who always worked hard with his shining presence on set in order to create a good drama.”

The 32 episodes series starring Oh Yeon-seo and Ahn Jae-hyun, was first released on November 27.

The 27-year-old rookie actor was found dead on December 2 by his manager.

Cha made his debut two years ago as a member of an actor boy group called Surprise U and has starred in dramas such as The Banker and Miss Independent Ji Eun 2.

His death came less than two weeks after K-pop star Goo Hara, 28, and the third to hit the headline after another K-pop in Sulli, 25, who was found dead on October 14.

*If you need someone to talk to, contact Befrienders at 03-7956 8145 (KL), 04-281 5161/1108 (Penang) and 05-547 7933/7955 (Ipoh) or email [email protected]