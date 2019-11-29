Fish Leong seeing psychiatrist following break-up with ex-husband Tony Chao

Malaysian singer Fish Leong is said to be seeing a psychiatrist after her marriage ended. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Malaysian songbird Fish Leong has been seeing a psychiatrist after her marriage to wine merchant Tony Chao ended.

The 41-year-old is apparently on the mend after splitsville, and using her spare time to indulge in reading, reports China Press.

Apart from spending time with her five-year-old son Anderson whom she shares custody with Chao, Leong has her mother keeping her company too.

Meanwhile, Chao has reportedly been spotted at the home of single mother Lin Yijie where he was said to have stayed on for about an hour.

His time with Yijie has been speculated as more than friendly, after spending time with her and Taiwanese celebrity Demi Lin holidaying in Singapore.

Leong's manager has confirmed that Leong and Chao have yet to finalise their divorce and that the star was waiting for Chao to go through the process with their legal aides.

The couple reportedly signed their divorce papers on August 15 after rumours started earlier this year that they were facing marital problems due to Chao’s past affairs.

Chao had brushed off the report then and said it was common for couples to argue but Leong later admitted during an event in September that her marriage to Chao had indeed ended.