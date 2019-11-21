Hong Kong protests affecting income of artistes says actor Ruco Chan

Hong Kong actor Ruco Chan says the unrest at the island state has affected celebrities’ pockets. — Picture via Instagram/ rucochanxo

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The ongoing unrest at Hong Kong has affected the pockets of its celebrities.

Quoting Hong Kong actor Ruco Chan, Oriental Daily reported that artistes’ money-making opportunities have been reduced.

“It has definitely impacted us. But being a citizen of Hong Kong, we will continue to work. If today’s site is not suitable, we will move to another site the next day.”

“I think we should not be looking towards money every time, I think the more important thing is for everyone to be happy, healthy and have a comfortable environment. As even though you earn a lot of money but without health it will be pointless. There must be balance,” said the Unholy Alliance actor.

On cancellation of TVB’s live telecast anniversary celebration, Chan said the artistes only found out about the matter the day before the event.

Hong Kong’s Ming Pao reported Chan as saying that although he was unhappy with the arrangements as a participating artiste, he understood the station was forced to make the move due to safety concerns.

This is the first time in the station’s 52-year history where its anniversary celebration was not telecast live.

The live telecast, initially slated for November 19, was instead replaced by a recording of what was supposed to be the final rehearsal.