See this new TV spot for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, the final film in the Star Wars trilogy.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 — Disney has released a new TV spot for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that offers some new footage.

The film, which is directed by J.J. Abrams, reunites Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong’o, Warwick Davis.

Newcomers to the franchise include Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, and Dominic Monaghan.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set for release here on December 19.