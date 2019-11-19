Slipknot to host their annual Knotfest music festival on a cruise ship

Slipknot's Knotfest At Sea will take place from August 10 to 14, 2020. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 19 — The band has recently announced that they will take their annual Knotfest music festival to the high seas next year.

The inaugural Knotfest At Sea will take place from August 10 to 14, 2020 in the waters around Barcelona, Spain, with Slipknot teasing “a happening that will awaken your darkest senses.”

“Barcelona, a big-a** ship, and the sea. You, us, you’re not gonna want to miss it,” percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan announced in the trailer for the event.

Although organisers are yet to announce the festival’s complete lineup and the different onboard activities, Slipknot are guaranteed to perform two sets during the cruise.

In recent years, the band has notably performed alongside Volbeat, Evanescence, Korn, and Rob Zombie during past editions of Knotfest.

Tickets for the inaugural Knotfest At Sea start at US$1,150 (RM4,787) for interior cabins, with ocean-view and balcony suite cabins respectively available for US$1,550 and US$1,850. They will go on sale at a yet-unknown date next December.

The event marks a further expansion of the annual Knotfest music festival, which will be held next year in the US, Japan, Mexico, Columbia and France.

In addition to announcing “Knotfest At Sea”, Slipknot unveiled their sixth studio effort and first new album in five years, We Are Not Your Kind, last August.

Last summer, the masked nine-piece supported the full-length across North America during the massive Knotfest Roadshow, in which they were joined on stage by Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth.

Slipknot will also link up with Behemoth next year, touring together in Europe starting on January 14 in Dublin, Ireland.

In the meantime, discover a teaser for the first-ever edition of Knotfest At Sea: — AFP-Relaxnews