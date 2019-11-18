Hong Kong celebrity Cecilia Cheung shutters business at Central Hong Kong fearing demonstrators

Fearing Hong Kong demonstrators may ‘renovate’ her shop at Central Hong Kong, celebrity Cecilia Cheung decided to shutter business on Saturday. — Photo via Facebook/ Cecilia Cheung

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Fearing backlash from Hong Kong protestors over an Instagram post, actress and singer Cecilia Cheung temporarily closed her shop for business at Central Hong Kong.

After reposting a quote by Chinese president Xi Jinping about the situation in Hong Kong on Instagram and Weibo, Sin Chew Daily reported that the shop was closed the next day on Saturday.

Social media users had voiced their worries that protesters would help ‘renovate’ her shop for her controversial pro-China stand.

Hong Kong media on Saturday found the shop to be shuttered although the lights in the shop were switched on.

Cheung’s seven-seater MPV had stopped by at the shop about 3pm that afternoon, but it was reported that the driver drove away after noticing the presence of media.

It was unclear if Cheung was in the vehicle.

At 5pm, a female employee, who was leaving the shop, was approached by the media to inquire whether Cheung will be returning to the shop to which she only shook her head before leaving reported Sin Chew.

Cheung had on Friday shared a quote by Xi that read: “Stopping the storm and restoring order is Hong Kong’s most urgent task at present” that was made by Xi when attending the 11th BRICS Summit in Brazil.

Despite possibly irking some parties, the post also won Cheung praise from fans with more than 36,000 likes to date.