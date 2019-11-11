South Korean TV special focusing on K-pop star Sulli’s suicide draws mixed reactions

Plans by South Korean television station SBS to air a special focusing on Sulli's passing has drawn mixed reactions. — Picture from Instagram/ jelly_jilli

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Plans by television company Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) to air a programme on the suicide of K-pop star Sulli has drawn mixed reactions.

Korean pop culture website Allkpop reported that the investigative television series

Unanswered Questions episode titled The Rumor of the Rumor of the Rumor, Who Killed Jin Li will be aired this Saturday, November 16 at 11.10am Korean time.

The station had aired a preview of the programme last Saturday, which reportedly sought to uncover the truth behind Sulli’s passing, who was found dead at her home last month.

In the preview, it hinted at various interviews with individuals from the entertainment scene, as well as with a man claiming to be Sulli’s ex-boyfriend and an anonymous person presumed to be one of those who had left hate comments.

Following the preview, internet users debated whether it was disrespectful to air the programme after Sulli’s recent death.

Those who were against the show said it would only lead to more rumours while others who wanted it to go on, said it should be allowed to air as long as Sulli’s family agreed to it.

Other comments also questioned whether the programme was riding on Sulli’s death.

Sulli was found dead in a bedroom on the second floor of her home by her manager on October 14 after failing to contact her.

Sulli, or her real name Choi Jin-ri, first gained attention as a child actress, playing the young Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the SBS drama Ballad of Seodong before her debut with K-pop girl group in f(x) in 2009.

She took a year-long hiatus in 2014 and chose to leave the group to pursue an acting career, appearing in various dramas and films with her most recent appearance being in the popular TV drama Hotel del Luna.

Earlier this year she had released the single Goblin, surprising fans who thought she had retired from music.

*If you are lonely, distressed or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]