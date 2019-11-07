'The Batman': Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis in discussions to join Robert Pattinson

Irish actor Colin Farrell at the Toronto International Film Festival, September 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 — According to The Hollywood Reporter, Colin Farrell is in negotiations to take on the role of the Penguin while Andy Serkis is considering the part of Alfred Pennyworth, the superhero's famous valet, in the next Warner Bros blockbuster devoted to Batman.

Casting for The Batman, to be directed by Matt Reeves, is nearing completion. In the new DC Comics film on the Dark Knight, Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis have been contacted to play alongside Robert Pattinson (Twilight) who will play the title role.

Farrell, who won a Golden Globe in 2009 for his role in In Bruges, will likely follow in the footsteps of Danny DeVito, Burgess Meredith and Robin Lord Taylor, all of whom have been previously cast as Penguin, a villainous character created in 1941 by Bill Finger and Bob Kane for number 58 of the Detective Comics comic book series.

For his part, Andy Serkis appears to be set to make a transition from the world of Marvel — having played the part of Ulysses Klaue in Avengers and Black Panther — to the DC universe if he is cast as Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne’s loyal valet.

Among the other actors that have been announced, Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood, Prisoners) will play the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz (Mad Max: Fury Road) will be Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Hunger Games) will take on the role of Commissioner Gordon.

Warner Bros plans to release The Batman in the United States on June 25, 2021. Shooting for the feature is expected to begin later this year or in early 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews