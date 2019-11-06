Macklemore teases potential magic-themed rap album

Rapper Macklemore arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 19, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 — The Seattle rapper surprised fans when he recently revealed his passion for magic, also hinting that he might pull an album dedicated to his craft out of his hat.

Macklemore took to Instagram to challenge his fans to name the forthcoming project, which he cryptically described as the “first ever magic rap album.”

“I've been working hard on this magic shit. And now I'm combining both of my talents for the first ever Magic Rap album. And YOU get to pick the name. Drop the best album title in the comments, I'll select the best one and whoever wins gets a free dog. (I pick the dog and I get to name it though. That's fair). Good luck,” he wrote.

The post also featured a portrait of the rapper decked out in a wizard outfit with a Nike cap and sunglasses, which will presumably be the yet-untitled album's cover art.

Fans have so far come up with titles such as “Houdini's Coffin, Ghetto Gandalf, Magicmore, Mackadabra and Wizardry, Spells & Bars.”

It is still unclear whether Macklemore will ever pull this magic-themed album out of his bag of tricks, or if his recent statement was a joke.

In a statement to HipHopDX, the Thrift Store vocalist explained that he first ran the idea by the local magician community of Seattle.

“I've been doing magic for about 2.5 years now. A lot of people are already calling me mid-pack David Blaine,” he said.

“One afternoon in my magic shed, I was doing some rabbit work when the idea hit me — 'What if I combined my natural ability of wizardry and used music to genre blend!?' I ran it by the local magician community in Seattle and one out of two of them agreed — it was a great idea,” he explained.

Macklemore released his sophomore studio album, Gemini, in September 2017.

As the music website Genius pointed out, the full-length marked his first solo project in eight years after the split with his longtime collaborator Ryan Lewis.

More recently, the rapper collaborated with Why Don't We for I Don't Belong in This Club and Iro for Shadow, which appeared on the NBC series Songland. — AFP-Relaxnews