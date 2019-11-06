Kris Kristofferson to receive 2019 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

Kris Kristofferson performs at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, south-west England June 23, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 — The Country Music Association has revealed the recipient of its 2019 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award: Iconic country music singer Kris Kristofferson. The honour will be presented at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards on November 13.

Kristofferson, known for chart-toppers such as Me and Bobby McGee, Help Me Make It Through the Night and For the Good Times, is an eight-time Country Music Awards nominee and a three-time Grammy winner. He also won a Golden Globe for his performance in 1976’s A Star Is Born.

Kristofferson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004, and into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014, the same year he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards will feature a performance of Kristofferson’s classic Me & Bobby McGee by Dierks Bentley with Sheryl Crow, Chris Janson and John Osborne.

“Kris is a living legend whose impact on our genre has been monumental,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer in a statement. “He is the definition of an icon and someone our community holds with such high regard. I’m thrilled our board selected Kris this year for one of CMA’s highest accolades. Though he won’t be joining us at the CMA Awards, I hope our tribute performance brings a big smile to his face.”

The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recognises an artist’s historical impact on fans and industry professionals alike. Previous recipients include Willie Nelson (2012), Kenny Rogers (2013), Johnny Cash (2015) and Dolly Parton (2016).

The 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 13, from 8pm EST. — AFP-Relaxnews