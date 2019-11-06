Heavenly King Andy Lau's die hard fan in China regrets her years of infatuation

The father of Yang Lijuan, a die hard fan of Hong Kong heavenly king Andy Lau (pic), committed suicide after he could not fulfill his daughter's wishes to see Lau in Hong Kong. — Courtesy of Facebook/Andy Lau Club

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — A former fan of Heavenly King Andy Lau whose father committed suicide after failing to fulfill his daughter's wishes to see Lau in person, has regretted her years of being infatuated over the Hong Kong entertainer.

In a recent interview with Youtube channel See You Later, Yang Lijuan, 41, said she has wised up and now only hopes to let her mother have a better life.

The temporary promoter, who earns 2,000 yuan (about RM1,179) monthly, said if given a choice, she would not live the life she previously went through.

“Now even looking at the blue skies, the green trees and birds chirping I feel very thankful. I am thankful God did not give up on me. Now I am thankful for everyday.”

Oriental Daily reported that Yang started following Lau when she was 16-year-old.

In order to raise funds for his daughter to see Lau perform live, Lijuan's father Yang Qinji sold their house and contemplated selling his kidney to finance his daughter's Hong Kong trip.

Qinji, who was a teacher, ended his life in 2007 by jumping into the Salisbury sea in Hong Kong after failing to fulfill his daughter's wishes.

Lijuan said her father's ashes were scattered into Yellow River and she would visit the river every year during Qing Ming to pray.

“I now know father has given up a lot for me.

“Mother and I are good. We will continue to live positively. I will take good care of mother. You are the best father...please forgive me.”