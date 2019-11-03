Lee Dong-wook's dream come true as he gets his own talk show

Lee Dong Wook celebrates his 20th anniversary in showbusiness this year. — Picture via Facebook/King Kong/Starship

SEOUL, Nov 3 — If you can’t get enough of hunky actor Lee Dong-wook, you’ll be pleased to know he’s hosting his own talk shown on SBS.

The show, 이동욱은 토크가 하고 싶어서, or translated as Lee Dong-wook Wants to Talk will start airing December 4.

Apparently it has been Lee’s long held desire to host a talk show and he excitedly revealed the news at his 20th-anniversary fan meeting in Seoul yesterday.

Besides Lee being the sole host, no other details have emerged.

Just look out for the show on December 4, 10pm KST (9pm Malaysian time) on SBS.