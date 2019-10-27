‘Thank god, Pitt, Farah can accompany you’, says wife

Film director Pitt Hanif was found drowned after the boat he was in overturned. — Picture via Facebook/Fauziah Nawi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — “Thank allah, Pitt, Farah can accompany you,” thus said Farah Ahmad, wife of the late Mohd Firdaus Mohamad Hanif or Pitt Hanif who was found drowned in Kuala Lipis, Pahang this evening.

Farah, who also an actress, shared the expression through her Instagram, @ifarahahmad which included a video of her joining the Fire and Rescue Department in the search and rescue mission, today.

“I told you I will bring you back. You want Farah to go down to the river too and touch its water then only you want to see Farah. Dear Allah, Pitt you are so sweet. Thank you, Pitt, for meeting Farah and the others.

‘’Dear Allah, thank you for listening to our ‘doa’. Our gratitude. YES, YOU NEVER WALK ALONE @pitthanif!” she wrote.

The demise of the late Mohd Firdaus, 43, was also felt by his local artiste friends including singer Yuna who regarded the nation as having lost a great talent in the film industry.

“Our deepest condolences to Pitt Hanif’s family & friends. We’re very saddened by this news. We really respected Pitt & really enjoyed our time with him,” she said through his tweet on her Twitter.

In addition, actress Sharifah Amani said she would not forget all the knowledge taught by the late Mohd Firdaus to her all this while.

“He was terribly happy to see his sister lace film in a camera. Allah loves you more. My heart is broken. Nani loves you forever. Thank you for everything elder brother. I will never forget the things you taught me. You’ll never walk alone elder brother Pitt. Al Fatihah Mohd Firdaus Mohamad Hanif,” she uttered.

Actor-cum-director, Sheila Rusly through her Instagram recorded her condolences to Farah and the late Mohd Firdaus’ mother, namely, popular actress Fauziah Nawi.

“Innalillahiwainnaillahirojiun. Condolences @ifarahahmad @fauziahnawi & family. May the soul of Pitt Hanif be showered with mercy & and placed together with the pious besides allah SWT. Please be strong mother (Fauziah Nawi). I will visit you soon,” she wrote.

Actor and director, Sabri Yunus also hoped the family of Pitt Hanif would persevere and accept his departure.

“Innalillahi wainna ilaihi rojiun He was invited home at the moment he had just proven that he was one of the film directors of the future a big-hearted young man who loved and respected his career very much,’’ he wrote on Facebook and also uploaded a photograph of him and the late Mohd Firdaus.

Police found the body of the film director at 4.25 pm today floating about 500 metres from the location where his boat overturned yesterday.

The victim was reported missing, after the fibreglass boat he boarded with friends to go fishing, overturned near the Gemunchur Bridge on Jelai River and the authorities started a search and rescue effort after receiving a report at 1pm, yesterday.

It is understood, Mohd Firdaus was in the district to shoot a film, Coast Guard which started about two months ago. — Bernama