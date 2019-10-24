The best films and TV shows on Astro to spice up your Deepavali long weekend

From cooking shows to romance dramas like ‘Dev’, there’s something for everyone to tune into during the long weekend. — Picture courtesy of Astro

PETALING JAYA, Oct 24 — Deepavali will soon be upon us, and like many other festivals in Malaysia, it’s prime time for families and friends to get together and catch up.

Once you’ve had your fill of murukku, jalebi, and ladoo, why not curl up in front of the small screen to catch a show with your loved ones?

Here are 10 Deepavali specials on Astro that you can look forward to over the long weekend.

Dev

Starring Karthi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Karthik, Dev portrays the quirky romance that blooms between free-spirited Dev and business-savvy Meghna.

It will be shown on Astro Vellithirai (channel 202) on October 28 at 12pm.

Deepavali Anal Parakuthu

Embark on a flavourful journey with ‘Deepavali Anal Parakuthu’. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Deepavali Anal Parakuthu is a cooking show featuring traditional and contemporary Indian cuisine that will transport viewers on a culinary adventure without ever having to leave their living room.

Expect recipes for delights such as ketti oorundai, sippi, addai, athirasam, gramatthu meen kulambu, chettinad prawn masala and chettinad chicken curry.

The final episode will premiere on Astro Vaanavil (channel 201) on October 25 at 4.30pm with an encore at 9.30pm.

Kanaa

Cricket fans will appreciate the inspiring story depicted in ‘Kanaa’. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Starring Sathyaraj, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sivakarthikeyan, and Darshan, Kanaa tells the tale of a woman who dives into the competitive world of cricket to make her father proud.

The film will debut on Thangathirai HD (channel 241) come October 25 at 9pm.

Maari 2

Chock full of laughs and gags, ‘Maari 2’ continues to build the story of known troublemaker Maari. — Screengrab from YouTube/Wunderbar Studios

Maari 2 is a comedy-action flick starring Dhanush as the titular Maari, a fun-loving gangster who has to fend off advances from a ditzy girl while dealing with a newfound nemesis who is determined to bring about his downfall.

Catch it on Astro Vellithirai (channel 202), October 26 at 9pm.

Sindhubaadh

The twists and turns in ‘Sindhubaadh’ keep its protagonist on his toes. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Tamil-language action thriller Sindhubaadh narrates the story of Thiru, a small-time crook who is plunged into a world of danger and deceit when he sets out to rescue his lover from the skin trade.

The movie premieres on Thangathirai HD (channel 241) on October 26, 9pm.

Thirudathey Papa Thirudathey

Local viewers will recognise several Malaysian locations in the film. — Picture courtesy of Astro

A feel-good rom-com set in Malaysia, Thirudathey Papa Thirudathey is about two individuals who, despite coming from different walks of life, meet and fall in love against the odds.

Tune in to Astro Vaanavil (channel 201) on October 27 at 1pm to see it.

Thadam

The murder-mystery flick keeps audiences guessing. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Thadam is a heart-pumping crime thriller that is loosely based on real-life crimes where the suspects are identical twins.

Catch the excitement on Astro Vellithirai (channel 202) on October 27, 3pm.

Pottu

The ghost in ‘Pottu’ won’t rest until her grudge has been settled. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Fans of the horror-comedy genre can look forward to Pottu, a film about a medical student who gets possessed by a ghost hell-bent on taking revenge on the college dean.

It will be shown on Astro Vellithirai (channel 202) on October 27 at 6pm.

Yaar Ungga Kollywood King

Fans of Kollywood narrow down their favourite stars before crowning the true Kollywood king. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Kollywood enthusiasts compare the overall popularity, fanclub following, box office performance, and social media buzz of their favourite movie heroes to determine who comes out on top on Yaar Ungga Kollywood King.

Experience the fun by tuning in to Astro Vinmeen HD (channel 231) on October 27, 7.30pm.

Rasikka Rusikka S5 (Deepavali Special)

Bala Ganapathi William takes viewers on a trip throughout several states in Malaysia to find the best banana leaf meal. — Picture courtesy of Astro

In conjunction with the festival of lights, Rasikka Rusikka host Bala Ganapathi William embarks on a road trip throughout Malaysia in search of the best banana leaf experience.

Join him on the adventure on October 27, 9pm on Astro Vinmeen HD (channel 231).