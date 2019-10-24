Cardi B to join Vin Diesel in ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Cardi B is playing one of the leader roles in ‘Hustlers’ which has grossed US$130 million (RM544 million) worldwide since its September 2019 release. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 — After working with Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, Cardi B will be teaming up Vin Diesel for the ninth instalment of the action saga, although no further details have yet been revealed about the role played by the rapper. Shooting is currently in progress, with a US release slated for May 22, 2020.

As per usual, it is Vin Diesel himself who shared the news directly to fans on his Instagram account on the last day of shooting of Fast and Furious 9, which is wrapping up in the UK. The American actor had already announced John Cena as part of the cast back in June using the same medium. In the new video, Vin Diesel appears next to the I Like It rapper. “I’m tired! But I can’t wait,” she declared, followed by “I think this is going to be the best one!”

The announcement arrives just one day after it was announced that China singer Ozuna would also join the cast for the ninth chapter of the action franchise. While it is possible that he would contribute to the movie’s soundtrack, it is still unknown whether Cardi B would be doing likewise.

Justin Lin will be directing the cast, six years after handling the same duties for the sixth Fast and Furious 6. For his part, Diesel will be reprising his iconic role as Dominic Toretto alongside regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster will also be back in the franchise, while Dwayne Johnson, who plays Luke Hobbs, and Jason Statham, who plays Deckard Shaw, will be absent from the film. Fast and Furious 9 is slated for its US theatrical release on May 22, 2020.

Since its debut in 2001, the franchise has grossed over US$5 billion (RM21 billion) around the world. — AFP-Relaxnews