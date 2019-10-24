Beck shares video for ‘Uneventful Days’

Beck’s new album ‘Hyperspace’ is out November 22. — Picture courtesy of Fonograf Records, under exclusive license to Capitol Records, LLC

LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 — The visual, directed by Devonte Hynes, aka Blood Orange, stars Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, and Alia Shawkat.

Beck shared two tracks, Uneventful Days and Hyperlife, off his upcoming record Hyperspace, last week.

The new video for Uneventful Days, helmed by Devonte Hynes, features allusions to Beck’s aesthetic and previous work, including a rumpled Beck poster falling off a wall and a crying man wearing a vintage Beck T-shirt.

Thompson, with a leather jacket, cowboy hat and boombox, appears as a nod to the 1996 video for Devil’s Haircut, while Wood is dressed as Beck from 1999’s Sexx Laws clip, which was directed by the singer himself.

Hyperspace is out November 22 via Capitol, and features collaborations with Pharrell on Saw Lightning, Hyperlife and Uneventful Days, as well as Coldplay’s Chris Martin on Stratosphere and Sky Ferreira on Die Waiting.

The album follows 2017’s Colors, which won two awards for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 61st Grammy Awards. — AFP-Relaxnews