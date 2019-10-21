Two more TV series starring Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong coming to Malaysia

Good news for Malaysian fans of Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong with two series starring her to air here. — Instagram/jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Expect to see more of Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong on the small screen with TVB softening their stand on her — at least in Malaysia.

While series’ involving her were put in cold storage following Wong’s kissing scandal with singer Andy Hui, entertainment portal Jayne Stars reported that at least two series — Maid Alliance and Offliners will be screened in Malaysia soon on Nov 18 and Dec 16 respectively.

The reasons TVB’s change of heart is unclear but quoting Offliners producer Ng Koon Yue, the drama will go on air immediately after Finding Her Voice, currently showing on Astro.

Ng expressed hope that Offliners would eventually air in Hong Kong too but it would depend on TVB’s arrangement.

“At least the with the drama aired in Malaysia, the actors’ efforts are not going to waste.”

It was previously reported that the 30-year-old Wong had fled to the United States after the scandal had blown up.

Shortly after a video showing the two kissing and cuddling in the backseat of a car went viral, Hui hosted a press conference where he broke down in tears and apologised for his behaviour.

His wife, Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng later posted a statement on Instagram saying she forgave him and that it was “an important lesson” in their marriage, while Wong’s ex-boyfriend Kenneth Ma has since announced their break-up and called Jacqueline “a friend.”