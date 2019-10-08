'The Little Mermaid Live': ABC teases TV special (VIDEO)

Actress Auli'i Cravalho at the 'Ralph Breaks The Internet' premiere, Hollywood, November 2018. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 8 ― Separate from Disney's feature film remake of The Little Mermaid, the House of Mouse's TV arm ABC has a live production of The Little Mermaid cued up for Tuesday, November 5, teasing it with a 30-second cast profile video.

Auli'i Cravalho, who played the title character in Disney animated feature Moana, is to lead the ABC live performance of The Little Mermaid.

Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 fairy tale, the story follows a mermaid who opts to give up her aquatic life in order to gain acceptance among humans.

With Cravahlo in place as Ariel, The Little Mermaid Live also depends upon actor-musicians Queen Latifah (Ice Age franchise, 2007's Hairspray) as magic-wielding Ursula and Shaggy (Blast, Game Over, Man!) voicing friendly crab Sebastian.

John Stamos of General Hospital, Full House and ER plays Chef Louis, with Graham Phillips of Riverdale, Atypical and The Good Wife as Prince Eric.

The Little Mermaid Live is distinct from another Disney production, a new The Little Mermaid feature film with Rob Marshall of Mary Poppins Returns and Into the Woods directing, Grown-ish star Halle Bailey as the title character, and Awkwafina (The Dark Crystal series, Crazy Rich Asians), Jacob Tremblay (Room, The Predator) among cast members.

Since 2016's Moana, Auli'i Cravalho has co-starred in high school theatre department drama Rise, returned as Moana alongside a gaggle of Disney princesses in Ralph Breaks the Internet, and guested on an episode of YouTube's sci-fi comedy Weird City.

She's in place to lead teen drama Sorta Like a Rock Star, an adaptation of the Matthew Quick novel and, alongside Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) and Ansel Elgort (The Goldfinch) is attached to Spring Awakening, a coming-of-age musical drama set in 1800s Germany. ― AFP-Relaxnews