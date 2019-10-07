After WhatsApp divorce, husband of actress Lufya Omar lodges police report against her for false accusations

Dr Che Hafiz previously came under fire after Lufya posted a statement on Instagram claiming that he had ‘mistreated’ her. — Picture from Instagram/chehafiz007

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 — Dr Che Muhammad Hafiz Che Baharum has gone to the police claiming that his wife, actress Lufya Omar, is ruining his image with false accusations.

In an interview with mStar, Dr Che Hafiz said that Lufya’s statements were completely “untrue” and “overboard”, prompting him to lodge a report at the Shah Alam district police headquarters last week to clear his name.

“The accusations have soiled my image and society now looks at me in a negative light.

“Hence, I made a police report to maintain and protect my family’s name as well as my image as a doctor,” he said.

He declined to reveal the reasons behind his divorce with Lufya as the case is currently under police investigation.

The actress had previously taken to Instagram in a lengthy rant, writing that her husband became irresponsible three months into their union and hinting that he had physically abused her throughout their three-year marriage.

The pair made headlines in September when Dr Che Hafiz announced that he had divorced Lufya via WhatsApp, but Lufya later claimed that she never received any messages requesting for an official separation.

Nevertheless, Dr Che Hafiz said that he was ready to go to court over the matter and added that he had “solid proof” to show that the former Akademi Fantasia’s claims about him were baseless.