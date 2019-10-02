Malaysian pop star Yuna rubs shoulders with Cardi B and Blackpink’s Jennie at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week attracted the creme de la creme of stylish stars, including our very own Yuna. — Instagram/yuna and Twitter/yunamusic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 2 — Home-grown singer-songwriter Yunalis Mat Zara’ai continues to solidify her position as an international fashion icon after she was spotted mingling with A-listers at Paris Fashion Week.

The Kedah-born musician shared Instagram and Twitter pictures of her striking poses with US rapper Cardi B and K-pop star Jennie Kim of Blackpink fame at a recent Chanel runway show, provoking the admiration and envy of Malaysians.

“I’m still over the moon. I can’t believe that I got invited to Chanel’s Spring Summer 2020 show.

“I got to go to Paris, wear a gorgeous outfit, go see a stunning show, meet wonderful people, and have a great time,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Forevermore singer was dressed to the nines in a glamorous red coat, duo-toned ankle boots, and a black belt with the Chanel logo to cinch the waist.

Earlier last month, she was seen attending several shows at New York Fashion Week where she was dressed by US designer Badgley Mischka.

A week later, she announced that she had inked a deal with top modelling and talent agency Wilhelmina Models, which also represents the likes of Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, and Shawn Mendes.