‘I Lost My Body’: See the two-minute trailer for animated Paris adventure (VIDEO)

‘I Lost My Body,’ also known as ‘J’ai perdu mon corps,’ went to Netflix at Cannes 2019. — Picture courtesy of Xilam/Charade Films via AFP-Relaxnews

PARIS, Oct 1 — It’s a Parisian love story and the tale of a dismembered hand looking for its body. I Lost My Body pairs the two in an award-winning animated movie due on Netflix in November.

I Lost My Body is a helter-skelter ride through, over and under the streets of Paris, as a hand escapes laboratory conditions and searches for its body high and low.

Memories of a pizza boy, Naoufel, and his chance meeting with a young librarian, Gabrielle, provide a thread for the hand to follow on a wild journey of discovery.

Quite remarkably, the animated movie became the first of its kind to win the Grand Prize from Cannes’ International Critics’ Week earlier this year.

A month later, director Jeremy Clapin collected a double win from the prestigious Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

Netflix acquired international rights and, as a result, the film debuts in French theatres from November 6, with a limited US run from November 15 before the subscription service adds it to its platform on November 29.

Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire, Lion), Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) and George Wendt (Cheers) voice the English-language version.

The movie’s co-writer, Guillaume Laurant, is perhaps best-known for his involvement in penning Amelie with its director, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, as well as subsequent Jeunet and Audrey Tatou drama A Very Long Engagement.

Jeremy Clapin adapted Laurant’s novel Happy Hand for this, his first directed feature, after turning heads on the festival circuit with animated shorts Skhizein, Palmipedarium and Une histoire vertebrale. — AFP-Relaxnews