Discover new trailer for upcoming Lil Peep documentary, 'Everybody's Everything' (VIDEO

The Lil Peep documentary, 'Everybody's Everything,' will hit theatres worldwide in November. — Courtesy of YouTube/Lil Peep via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Oct 1 — The documentary, which premiered last March at the SXSW Film Festival, will hit theatres worldwide in November.

The first trailer for Everybody's Everything has recently been released, offering a first intimate look into the meteoric rise and tragic death of Lil Peep, who died from a drug overdose in 2017 at the age of 21.

The video opens with the musician's mother, Liza Womack, as she recounts the origins of her son's stage name.

“The night that he was born, he looked at me with these big eyes, and he was just like a little peep,” she explains over footage of Peep as a child.

The clip also details how Peep was a figure who pushed a new music genre, expertly blending the lines between hip-hop, R&B, alternative rock, emo and pop.

In several interviews, Peep's friends and collaborators mention the troubles that plagued the 21-year-old musician, who was born Gustav Elijah Åhr, with his mother pointing out that “he fought his way through a lot of pain.”

“He would never tell people to leave. Saying 'no' to somebody to him was like hurting them,” one of his friends recalls in the clip.

Everybody's Everything was directed by Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan, with executive production from Terrence Malick and Liza Womack.

In July, Womack announced that a posthumous album with unreleased songs by the late musician was in the works, without mentioning a potential release date for the project.

It is still unclear whether the yet-untitled full-length will continue the Come Over When You're Sobre series, whose second installment arrived in November 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews