Seeing red! Paint thrown at singer Denise Ho at pro-Hong Kong democracy rally in Taiwan

Pro-Hong Kong campaigner in singer Denise Ho after the attack. -- Instagram/ hoccgoomusic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Two men have been arrested after one of them threw red paint at Hong Kong singer Denise Ho during a rally in Taipei yesterday.

Taiwan News reported that Ho, who was attending the 929 March Against Totalitarianism, was about to speak to the media when she was attacked by a masked man.

The suspect was said to have thrown the can of paint at Ho from behind, splashing the back of her head.

The suspect was promptly arrested with another by the island’s Crime Investigation Bureau after he was surrounded by demonstrators while trying to flee the scene.

Ho said this was the same kind of intimidation that Hong Kong activists deal with on a daily basis.

“The people of Hong Kong people will never be cowed by such acts,” Ho was quoted saying.

Through her Instagram at @hoccgoomusic, Ho said she was fine despite the attack.

Earlier this month, Ho had urged members of the US Congress to pass legislation to combat human rights abuses in Hong Kong.

She was quoted as saying that Beijing was using its power and influence to quash dissent around the world, and urged businesses who invest in China and Hong Kong, to support human rights and democracy.

As a result of being outspoken, Ho has been pulled from concerts, her records have been banned in China and she has been branded as “poison”.