Amazon renews 'Absentia' for third season and adds to the cast

Stana Katic has been the lead actress of 'Absentia' since its launch in September 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — American platform Amazon Prime Video has announced that the crime drama starring Stana Katic (Castle) will be back for a third season. For the new chapter, a new showrunner and two new actors will be joining the project which is produced in part by the lead actress.

Stana Katic will be back on Amazon Prime Video for a third consecutive year. The American giant confirmed the launch of the third season of Absentia, the crime series featuring the former star of Castle. The episodes, which are currently being shot in Sofia, Bulgaria, will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.

With the order for a new season also comes the arrival of a new showrunner. Will Pascoe (Orphan Black) will take over for Samantha Corbin-Miller. He will also act as co-executive producer alongside the series' star and executive producer, Stana Katic.

The cast is also growing with the arrival of two actors, Geoff Bell (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Josette Simon (Wonder Woman). Geoff Bell will play Colin Dawkins, a professional henchman working for an international crime syndicate who's brilliant, elegant, and does everything with style and class.

Josette Simon will play Rowena Kincade, a former professor at Quantico and intelligence agent for MI5 and MI6. Patrick Heusinger is back as Special Agent Nick Durand, who's also the former husband of Emily, played by Stana Katic. Neil Jackson, Matthew Le Nevez, Natasha Little, Paul Freeman and Patrick McAuley will also appear in the third season.

Absentia follows the daily life of FBI agent Emily Byrne (Stana Katic). The third season will pick up three months after the dramatic events of the second season, as Emily nears the end of her period of suspension while working hard to be the best mother possible for her son.

However, a criminal case threatens her family and forces her to leave Boston. The change will push her to trust and love again. — AFP-Relaxnews