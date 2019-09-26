Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra lures audience with classical gems

German organist Gunther Rost will make his debut at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas next weekend. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) will entice its audience in an intriguing programme next weekend at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

The programme will feature a neat symmetry to it with two of Mozart’s works — each referring to a specific European city — framing a pair of organ concertos.

Mozart’s Symphony No. 36 in C was written on his way back to Vienna after visiting Salzburg.

Also known as Linz Symphony, it was composed in an incredible speed of 4 days in time for a concert in Linz in 1783.

Apart from that, the MPO will also perform Mozart’s Symphony No. 31 in D in all its musical grandeur with the deserving size of the orchestra.

It was written during his visit to Paris in 1778.

The Haydn and Handel Organ concerts will be led by woman conductor Jane Glover. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

Organist Gunther Rost will make his debut at DFP and collaborate with the MPO to perform Haydn’s Organ Concerto No. 5 in C and Handel’s Organ Concerto in B flat.

A sought-after musician at music festivals, Rost has performed at the Konzerthaus in Berlin, St. Petersburg Hall and Mariinsky Theatre.

He has garnered international prizes such as the Leipzig Bach Prize, Dallas International Organ Competition and Bavarian State Award for the Arts.

A guest lecturer at the Royal Academy of Music London, Rost has an impressive list of discography of works by Vivaldi, Chopin and Dupré under his belt.

The concerts will be led by Jane Glover, the second woman conductor to be featured in this year’s MPO season after Jessica Cottis weaved her magic on the MPO in conjunction with the International Women’s Day last March.

Be caught up in rapture with the musicianship of MPO on October 5 and 6 at 8.30pm and 3pn respectively.

For more info and ticket rates, click here.