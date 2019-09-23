Television’s best and brightest shine on Emmys red carpet

Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 — Both the looks and the temperature were red-hot today on the Emmys red carpet, where Hollywood’s top stars battled the heat and humidity to bring their fashion A-game.

The mercury soared past 32 Celsius, and US network Fox — which is broadcasting television’s answer to the Oscars — deployed ceiling fans in the arrivals area to try to keep the glitterati from sweating through their gowns.

Metallics had a big moment — from traditional gold and silver to blue and pastel pink. But so did white-hot glamour, and pops of colour for the men.

The following is a look at the trends spotted at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles:

All that glitters is (fashion) gold

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) are battling over the Emmy for best actress in a comedy, and they both looked ready for their close-up.

Louis-Dreyfus, who will become the most decorated performer in Emmys history if she wins her ninth acting trophy, glittered in gold while Brosnahan, last year’s winner, went for a sparkling blue Elie Saab number.

Others getting in on the metallics trend: Ava DuVernay, Natasha Lyonne, Niecy Nash, Chrissy Metz and Laura Linney.

English actress Gwendoline Christie arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles September 22, 2019. — AFP pic

Black and white

On television, Jodie Comer plays an assassin with a killer fashion sense on Killing Eve. As one of today’s nominees in the best lead actress in a drama category, she slayed in a white Tom Ford gown with a deep V neckline and a high slit.

Patricia Arquette, a nominee for her work on the true crime drama Escape from Dannemora, also adopted the all-white look.

But some like Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder) and Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) went for ever-chic black-and-white looks.

And Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) went for a sheer black Fendi gown.

British actress Emilia Clarke arrives for the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles September 22, 2019. — AFP pic

Quest for the Emmy throne

HBO’s blood-soaked fantasy epic Game of Thrones is tipped for a big night Sunday, and its many stars made sure they were dressed for the moment.

Peter Dinklage, already a three-time winner for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister, and with a chance for a fourth trophy, looked ready for his close-up in a sleek black tux with a long tie.

Gwendoline Christie, a nominee after she submitted her own tape, looked regal in a red and cream Gucci gown that looked Westeros-ready.

The mother of dragons, Emilia Clarke, got the memo about the weather — her indigo Valentino gown was barely there with a daring plunging neckline and a bow sash.

Politics and fashion

Political messages on the red carpet are nothing new, and transgender actress/activist Laverne Cox, a nominee for her work on Orange Is The New Black, did not miss her moment.

Her rainbow clutch said “Oct 8. Title VII. Supreme Court” — a reference to an upcoming case on the high court’s docket about whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to anti-LGBT discrimination.

On her arm was Chase Strangio, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union. Around Strangio’s neck was a large necklace that read: “TRANS.”

“We want everyone to tell their friends and families about this case,” Cox said.

Milo Ventimiglia arrives for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

The boys of (late) summer

It’s hard for the other men to best Billy Porter for straight-up swag.

Porter, the star of FX’s underground dancehall show Pose and the first openly gay black man to be nominated for best actor in a drama, stunned red carpet watchers at the Oscars earlier this year in a velvet tuxedo gown.

Today, he went with a black-silver pinstriped suit by Michael Kors, an outsized black hat with a decidedly Old Town Road vibe, and giant platform shoes.

“I have always loved fashion and I’m so happy to have the place to do it,” he told E! network.

As for the rest of Hollywood’s A-list men, they hit the red carpet with some game, eschewing basic black for a rainbow of colour.

Sterling K Brown, a 2017 winner for best actor in a drama for This Is Us and a nominee again this year, rocked a Brioni red jacket and bowtie — and sunglasses, while co-star and fellow nominee Milo Ventimiglia donned a grey velvet jacket with black lapels.

James van der Beek of Dawson’s Creek fame went for a daring double-breasted salmon velvet jacket. — AFP