Depeche Mode teases new documentary ‘Spirits in the Forest’

Depeche Mode’s British singer Dave Gahan performing on the first day of the 27th edition of the musical festival ‘Les Vieilles Charrues’ in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France, July 19, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 20 — The concert film will get screenings worldwide next November.

Spirits in the Forest features footage from the final show of their Global Spirit Tour, which saw the synthpop band hitting the road in support of their 2017 album, Spirit.

However, the documentary goes beyond the typical concert film, weaving together musical performances filmed last summer at Berlin’s Waldbuhne and testimonials of six Depeche Mode fans in their hometowns across the world.

Spirits in the Forest was helmed by longtime Depeche Mode collaborator Anton Corbjin, who has previously recorded the band’s 2014 visual album, Live in Berlin.

As Pitchfork points out, the Dutch filmmaker has also collaborated with Depeche Mode for the videos for Behind the Wheel, Personal Jesus and A Question of Time.

“I’m exceptionally proud to share this film and the powerful story that it tells. It’s amazing to see the very real ways that music has impacted the lives of our fans,” frontman Dave Gahan said in a statement.

Spirits in the Forest will hit theatres worldwide for one day only on November 21. Tickets for the screenings will go on sale on September 26 via the film’s official website. — AFP-Relaxnews