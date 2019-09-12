Amazon Music unveils new mini-documentary ‘The Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of Ready to Die’ (VIDEO)

American rapper Notorious B.I.G. on March 13, 1997. — Picture from Erik Pendzich/Rex/Shutterstock via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — Amazon Music has released the short film ahead of the 25th anniversary of Notorious B.I.G’s iconic debut album, Ready to Die, which arrived in 1994.

The nearly nine-minute documentary, entitled The Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of Ready to Die, explores the origin story of the Brooklyn rapper whose career was tragically cut short.

It features archival audio and photos of the late Notorious B.I.G, as well as a series of interviews of people who were instrumental in his rise to fame.

Among them are biographer Cheo Hodari Coker, former Arista Records executive Rob Stone, producer Easy Mo Bee, as well as DJ and mentor Mister Cee, who reconstructed Biggie’s demo tape and managed to get it mentioned in The Source’s “Unsigned Hype” column.

In the documentary, DJ Mister Cee recalls Biggie’s shyness when they first met in the early 1990s.

“Whenever he talked to me he’d either have his head up in the air with his eyes closed, or his head down with his eyes closed. But when he started rapping, it was like he became a different person,” he said.

The Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of Ready to Die also includes archival audio from Biggie himself, who describes the making of his six-times-platinum debut album.

“I made the record for New York, but I want the world to hear it,” Biggie said. “I want to be that one ni**a that come in, represent and bow down, like, ‘Thank you all.’ Thank the crowd for having me this long. I love you all for that,” the rapper explained.

The documentary The Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of Ready to Die is now available on Youtube.

Amazon Music subscribers can also listen to the documentary’s audio on their mobile devices via the Amazon Music app. — AFP-Relaxnews