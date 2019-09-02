‘Elite’, ‘Transparent’, ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’: September’s can’t-miss series

Miguel Herran and Jaime Lorente from Spanish series ‘La Casa de Papel’ reunite for ‘Elite’, also available on Netflix. ― Picture courtesy of Netflix France

LOS ANGELES, Sept 2 ― As autumn approaches, it’s the perfect time to catch the new crop of shows. Hulu will delight hip hop fans with biographical series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, while Amazon also has musical plans for the last season of Transparent. Ryan Murphy will be back on FX with the ninth season of American Horror Story, and Netflix doubles down with a new season of Elite, as well as the Sacha Baron Cohen vehicle The Spy. Here’s our rundown of the series to curl up to this fall.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

Before selling millions of albums as a rap supergroup, the Wu-Tang Clan was a rag-tag band of a dozen disenfranchised young men led by Bobby Diggs, aka RZA. Between dealing drugs and spitting rhymes, the young men made their way through ‘90s New York and went on to become the icons we know today.

From September 4 on Hulu.

Elite

Following Fernando’s wrongful arrest for Marina’s murder, tensions grow in the elite Las Encinas school. Samuel sets out to uncover the truth and bring the true killer to justice in order to save his brother, but the students at Las Encinas are not about to let one of their own go down.

From September 6 on Netflix.

The Spy

Eli Cohen will stop at nothing to save his country. The Israeli double agent infiltrates the upper echelon of Syrian power on behalf of Mossad, but the boundaries between his true self and that of his colourful assumed identity blur, and Eli gets trapped in a web of lies.

From September 7 on Netflix.

American Horror Story: 1984

When a group of young people descend upon Redwood to work as camp counsellors, the last thing they imagine is a place with a bloody past. Meanwhile, not far from there, serial killer M. Jingles has just escaped from a psychiatric hospital.

From September 18 on FX.

Transparent

With Maura, gone the Pfefferman family must mourn her passing in their own way. Each member of the family now has to face another transition as they cope with their mother’s passing, with an eye to the future.

From September 27 on Amazon Prime Video. ― AFP-Relaxnews