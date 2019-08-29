Jude Law and John Malkovich appear in first trailer for ‘The New Pope’ (VIDEO)

Jude Law and John Malkovich star in 'The New Pope,' directed by Paolo Sorrentino. — Picture courtesy of Sky

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — Italy’s Paolo Sorrentino, who won an Oscar in 2014 for La Grande Bellezza, directed the eight episodes of the new season.

Nearly three years after its first season, HBO has released a trailer for the follow-up to The Young Pope.

The trailer for The New Pope, directed by Paolo Sorrentino, shows Jude Law as Lenny Belardo, also known as Pius XIII, strolling a beach peopled only by women. In contrast, John-Paul III, played by John Malkovich, is shown in the Vatican in papal garb. Neither of the men speak.

Returning cast members include Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara, Cécile de France, Ludivine Sagnier and Maurizio Lombardi, joined by newcomers Henry Goodman, Ulrich Thomsen, Mark Ivanir, and Massimo Ghini. Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson guest star.

Sky Atlantic, HBO, and Canal+ produced the project.

The series will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1. A wide release date has not been announced. — AFP-Relaxnews