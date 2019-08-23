Malay Mail

South Korean boyband Super Junior’s Kyuhyun spotted in Malaysia to film ‘Salty Tour’ travel series

Published 1 hour ago on 23 August 2019

BY MELANIE CHALIL

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun seen at KLIA this morning. – Screengrab from Twitter/@hyunmeera
PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — The cast of South Korean travel documentary series Salty Tour has been spotted by eagle eyed fans arriving at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport this morning.

The hosts of the popular variety travel show include Kyuhyun of boyband Super Junior fame who was photographed by Malaysian K-pop devotees at the arrival hall.

Korean-language news site JoyNews24, had reported the cast of tvN’s Salty Tour will visit Malaysia to film its upcoming episode.

The Malaysian episode will feature guest stars Sam Okyere, a Ghanaian television personality based in South Korea and Chuu of the girl group LOONA.

Followers of the series and fans of the cast sent Twitter into a tizzy with the exciting news where many took to the social media platform to track their every move.

 

Kyuhyun was seen by fans purchasing LRT tokens while another saw him buying bus tickets at a counter.

 

 

Thrilled that Malaysia will be featured on the programme, fans here said it was a good opportunity to showcase the country as a tourist destination.

 

 

 

It is not known which Malaysian tourist spots will be featured on the travelogue.

The Malaysian episode is slated to air next month and it is the fourth country featured on Season 2 of Salty Tour after Taiwan, Thailand and Russia.

The premise of the show involves one-day tours under tight budgets and cast members along with guest stars will receive missions to complete from the production team.

Besides Kyuhyun, the current cast includes deejay and comedian Park Myeong-su, fashion model Han Hye-jin and comedian-singer Lee Yong-jin.

