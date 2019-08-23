South Korean boyband Super Junior’s Kyuhyun spotted in Malaysia to film ‘Salty Tour’ travel series

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun seen at KLIA this morning. – Screengrab from Twitter/@hyunmeera

PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — The cast of South Korean travel documentary series Salty Tour has been spotted by eagle eyed fans arriving at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport this morning.

The hosts of the popular variety travel show include Kyuhyun of boyband Super Junior fame who was photographed by Malaysian K-pop devotees at the arrival hall.

Korean-language news site JoyNews24, had reported the cast of tvN’s Salty Tour will visit Malaysia to film its upcoming episode.

The Malaysian episode will feature guest stars Sam Okyere, a Ghanaian television personality based in South Korea and Chuu of the girl group LOONA.

Followers of the series and fans of the cast sent Twitter into a tizzy with the exciting news where many took to the social media platform to track their every move.

[INFO] 190823 The casts of Salty Tour has safely landed in Malaysia 🇲🇾



Here's a preview of #Kyuhyun by _miki1106 📸#SaltyTourInMY pic.twitter.com/f6XE67y06C — Malaysian Kpop Fans (@MsiaKPOPfans) August 23, 2019

Kyuhyun was seen by fans purchasing LRT tokens while another saw him buying bus tickets at a counter.

#Kyuhyun Salty Tour in Malaysia fan account



- Fan spotted Kyuhyun & the team at KL Sentral buying LRT coin. They probably heading towards KLCC.



Cr: Sjong1902 — 🍁 (@Gaemers0302) August 23, 2019

190823 KUL

Salty Tour in Malaysia 💙

OP said he was queuing to buy bus tickets😂 & she was just at the same counter too 😂#kyuhyun #규현

©®：Nicolechen1994

-

Really Lucky 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/VUmIAZteW6 — 𝑺𝒖𝒋𝒖𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔💙 (@Sujumemories) August 23, 2019

Thrilled that Malaysia will be featured on the programme, fans here said it was a good opportunity to showcase the country as a tourist destination.

I am actually very happy salty tour came to malaysia... because people keep sleeping on Malaysia though we're actually have so much to offer 🥺 — Puteri Intan Payung Indah Zulaikha Odelia Lad..... (@enkyusiast) August 23, 2019

The next destination for The Salty Tour 2 is Malaysia!!! Omg I’m so excited!! KYU is coming to my country!! 🎊🔥🤩 pic.twitter.com/pMTTYcladY — 미남규 ~ ♥ ;) (@Yannie_203) August 22, 2019

Salty Tour crew already here in Malaysia? I wonder where they will go..KL, Penang, Ipoh, JB ? — Wanlee (@wanleeyana) August 23, 2019

It is not known which Malaysian tourist spots will be featured on the travelogue.

The Malaysian episode is slated to air next month and it is the fourth country featured on Season 2 of Salty Tour after Taiwan, Thailand and Russia.

The premise of the show involves one-day tours under tight budgets and cast members along with guest stars will receive missions to complete from the production team.

Besides Kyuhyun, the current cast includes deejay and comedian Park Myeong-su, fashion model Han Hye-jin and comedian-singer Lee Yong-jin.